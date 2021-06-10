xBTC (xBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,340.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $26,340.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 7,353,626 coins and its circulating supply is 5,232,900 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

