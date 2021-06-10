Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XBC shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67. Also, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.