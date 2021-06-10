Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

