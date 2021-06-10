Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.35. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $793.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

