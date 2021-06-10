Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

