Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 107,567 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.