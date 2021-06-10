Xiotri (XIOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,078.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $940,095.60 and approximately $7,078.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $212.79 or 0.00586028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

