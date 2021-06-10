XPeng (XPEV) & Its Peers Financial Review

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XPeng to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -23.83 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.76

XPeng’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 32.82%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.17%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

XPeng peers beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

