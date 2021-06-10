XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 84,260 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.54. 1,286,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,528. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

