XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $6,762,510.00 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $145.54. 1,286,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

