yAxis (YAXIS) Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00024456 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $146,067.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

