YEE Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $246,842.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

