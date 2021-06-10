YENTEN One Day Volume Reaches $142.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $145,815.22 and $142.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.39 or 0.06687258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00460238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.01630744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00156579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00699758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00451294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00364306 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

