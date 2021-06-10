YF Link Price Tops $110.09 on Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $215,463.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $110.09 or 0.00297822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.