YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Cap of $31.85 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $637,277.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YIELD App has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,607,217 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

