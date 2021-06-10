YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 30,985 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

