yTSLA Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,096.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $330,258.64 and approximately $36,096.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00013606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

