Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.