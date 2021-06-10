Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $121.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.23 million to $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $491.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

