Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Jun 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $167,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

