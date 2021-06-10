Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce sales of $174.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $173.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

