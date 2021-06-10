Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $891.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.