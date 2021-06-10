Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 105,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

