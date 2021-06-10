Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

