Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.80 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

