Zacks: Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce $2.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

