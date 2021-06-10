Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $911.86 million to $1.10 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.