Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $613.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.70 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

