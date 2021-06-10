Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. 33,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

