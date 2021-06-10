Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.91 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $993.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

