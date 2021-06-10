Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.59. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 170,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,521. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

