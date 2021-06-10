Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $703.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.62 million to $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

ZION opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.