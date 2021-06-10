Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.06 million to $265.90 million. ExlService reported sales of $222.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

