Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insulet stock traded up $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.60. The stock had a trading volume of 357,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,181. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.15 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12 month low of $175.35 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

