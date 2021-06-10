Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 1,264,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,760. The stock has a market cap of $412.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.