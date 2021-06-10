Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $748.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

