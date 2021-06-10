Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 70,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,859. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

