Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $58.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $951.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

