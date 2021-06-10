Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR remained flat at $$12.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

