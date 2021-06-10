Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Jabil stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold 200,015 shares of company stock worth $10,704,822 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

