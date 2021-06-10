Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.