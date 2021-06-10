Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.