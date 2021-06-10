Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $10.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.42 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.95.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

