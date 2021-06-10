Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.80 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $98.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $550.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

