Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 365,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,797,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

