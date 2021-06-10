Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

ZAL opened at €93.80 ($110.35) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.94.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

