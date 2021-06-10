ZB Token Achieves Market Cap of $177.16 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $177.16 million and $5.92 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

