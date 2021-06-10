ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a one year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a one year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

