Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

ZDGE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 464,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,188. The company has a market cap of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.99. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.