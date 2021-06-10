Zeepin 1-Day Volume Reaches $24,472.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $486,673.57 and $24,472.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00200741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.09 or 0.01311491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,635.04 or 1.00077922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

