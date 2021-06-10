Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00368947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00192432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00235526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003943 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

